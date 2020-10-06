Zacks: Brokerages Expect Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Burlington Stores reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.96.

BURL opened at $217.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.04 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.96. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 53.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

