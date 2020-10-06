Zacks: Brokerages Expect Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Burlington Stores reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.96.

BURL opened at $217.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.04 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.96. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 53.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Veeva Systems Inc SVP Frederic Lequient Sells 108 Shares of Stock
Veeva Systems Inc SVP Frederic Lequient Sells 108 Shares of Stock
LogicBio Therapeutics Inc Major Shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix Sells 273,584 Shares of Stock
LogicBio Therapeutics Inc Major Shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix Sells 273,584 Shares of Stock
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $36,000 in Applied Therapeutics
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $36,000 in Applied Therapeutics
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Replimune Group Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Replimune Group Inc
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $15.93 Million Position in Charter Communications Inc
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $15.93 Million Position in Charter Communications Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 62,000 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 62,000 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report