Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $915,000 in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,441,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,395,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after purchasing an additional 405,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,585 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 151,494.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,720,000 after acquiring an additional 955,933 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 106,458 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $303,551.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,538,992.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $43,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,782,475 shares of company stock valued at $224,206,247. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

