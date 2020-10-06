Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 73,200 Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 73,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Caesars Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 57,852 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $20,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,434,000 after buying an additional 75,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.81. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $70.74.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

