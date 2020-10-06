Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,923,250,000 after purchasing an additional 69,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,583,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,623,370,000 after purchasing an additional 257,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,177,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,609,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,406,000 after acquiring an additional 818,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total value of $902,717.75. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total transaction of $64,488.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,182,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $788.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $765.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $706.89. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $805.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.40.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.