Pensionfund Sabic Boosts Holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNR shares. Colliers Secur. started coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. New Senior Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

SNR opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

