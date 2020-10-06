Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Mara G. Aspinall Sells 2,500 Shares

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Mara G. Aspinall sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $131,200.00.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $3,804,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 364.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 40,529 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

