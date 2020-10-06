Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $936,000 Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 19.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at $473,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth about $578,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,695,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

BLKB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Blackbaud stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.93. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.11, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.74 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

