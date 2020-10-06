Slack (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase Sells 1,499 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $40,997.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 292,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Schellhase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, David Schellhase sold 29,268 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,002,721.68.

On Monday, August 3rd, David Schellhase sold 3,333 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $99,856.68.

On Friday, July 10th, David Schellhase sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $170,100.00.

NYSE WORK opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -48.76 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

WORK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Slack in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Slack from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Slack from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Slack from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Slack by 284.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

