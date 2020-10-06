Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMSF shares. BidaskClub lowered Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of Amerisafe stock opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.43. Amerisafe has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $80.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 25.63%. Analysts forecast that Amerisafe will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

In other Amerisafe news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $205,299.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,293.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,357,000 after buying an additional 92,786 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

