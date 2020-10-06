Slack (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati Sells 2,725 Shares

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Slack (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $74,528.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 313,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Frati also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 28th, Robert Frati sold 10,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00.
  • On Friday, August 28th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $155,750.00.
  • On Friday, August 14th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $141,850.00.
  • On Monday, August 3rd, Robert Frati sold 12,398 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $371,444.08.
  • On Friday, July 17th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $160,200.00.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76 and a beta of -0.21.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Slack from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Slack from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Slack by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Slack by 82.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718,317 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Slack by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Slack by 63.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Slack by 28.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Slack (NYSE:WORK)

