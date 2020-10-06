Centric Wealth Management Makes New $212,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 35,998 shares during the period. Swift Run Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 32,540 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

