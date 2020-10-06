Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 6,400 Shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.15% of MGP Ingredients worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGPI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $711.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGPI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,867 shares of company stock worth $1,671,487. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

