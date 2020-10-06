Centric Wealth Management Has $216,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Centric Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $115.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

