Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $939,000 Stock Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 146.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,350,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,479 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,226,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 125,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,674,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,592,000 after purchasing an additional 294,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Radian Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,161,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,033,000 after buying an additional 221,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of RDN opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66. Radian Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.55). Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $364.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

