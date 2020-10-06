Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 4,700 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 572.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1,578.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.63. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other news, Director David S. Mulcahy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,851.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

