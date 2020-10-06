Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ERIE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the first quarter valued at $4,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Erie Indemnity by 106.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Erie Indemnity by 10.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock opened at $218.32 on Tuesday. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $130.20 and a 52-week high of $226.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $657.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

