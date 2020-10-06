Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Coupa Software by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 100,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 38.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $282.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.48. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $353.55. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -169.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total value of $978,809.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,915.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total value of $3,367,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,756.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,671 shares of company stock worth $61,419,802. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.30.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

