Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,912 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 67.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after buying an additional 514,087 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 1,073.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 742,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 679,184 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in GrafTech International by 36.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. GrafTech International Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. GrafTech International had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.65%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GrafTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

