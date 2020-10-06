Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 21,900 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 31.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 55.9% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 570.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

HBNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

