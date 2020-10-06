Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 198.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 16.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

HVT opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 68.38%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,693 shares in the company, valued at $105,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

