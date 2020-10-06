Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Sapiens International worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,568,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,081,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the period. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.