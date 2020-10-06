Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,076 Shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $314.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.76. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.60 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on DXP Enterprises to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXP Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

