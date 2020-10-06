Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 62.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 9.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 15.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 579.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 174,836 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

KTB stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 217.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.27 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 734.11%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

