Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 24,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $43,543,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $106.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.23 and a 200-day moving average of $138.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.61. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $75.67 and a 52-week high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. The business’s revenue was down 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RETA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

