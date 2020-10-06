Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 500 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.15% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 69.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 383,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 157,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 146,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 135,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti reduced their price target on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of HY stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $681.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.23. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

