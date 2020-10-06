Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $993,000 Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 86.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 435.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $60.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $1,071,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,873,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 14,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $703,173.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,823,474 shares in the company, valued at $240,787,822.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,365 shares of company stock worth $24,362,707 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

