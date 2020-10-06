Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 16.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after buying an additional 169,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 62.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 144,922 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 351.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 75.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 77,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 446.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 66,321 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCO stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $338.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. Genesco had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $391.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

