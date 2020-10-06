Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 13.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 44.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at $140,000.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPAA opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.62 million, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $95.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.15 million. Analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

