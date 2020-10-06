HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $388.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. HCI Group Inc has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $62.93.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.32 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that HCI Group Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

