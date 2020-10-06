Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,154 Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Insteel Industries worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 66.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 86,287 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1,793.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 202,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 110.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 98,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IIIN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Insteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Sidoti lowered Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Insteel Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $379.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $25,463.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,429.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

