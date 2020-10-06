Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,773 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 23.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,576,000 after acquiring an additional 252,690 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,034,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,860,000 after acquiring an additional 86,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,323 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,545,000 after acquiring an additional 362,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,032,000 after acquiring an additional 44,028 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $100,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.