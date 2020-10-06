Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HEES. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

HEES stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.34 million, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.41. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.08 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

