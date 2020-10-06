Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,379 Shares of REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,735 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of REX American Resources worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in REX American Resources by 159.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 66,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 41,038 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 255.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,193,000 after buying an additional 19,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 93.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:REX opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.71. The company has a market cap of $429.90 million, a P/E ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 1.35. REX American Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $98.79.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). REX American Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. As a group, analysts expect that REX American Resources Corp will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

