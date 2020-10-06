Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,120 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ready Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 15.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ready Capital by 26.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Shares of RC opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.46 million, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%. Analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.