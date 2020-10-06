PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $138,000 Position in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Movado Group worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOV. State Street Corp increased its stake in Movado Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 188,607 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 579.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 209,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 289,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 115,369 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 64,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

MOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Movado Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. Movado Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $28.78.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

