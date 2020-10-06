EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 389,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in EZCORP by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 197,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 500.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 83,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $282.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.65. EZCORP Inc has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.01.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.61 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EZPW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EZCORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.