Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $166,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 99.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 85,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 161,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $17,128,950.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,284.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,599 shares of company stock valued at $45,613,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TNDM stock opened at $113.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.24. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.