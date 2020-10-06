Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,133.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 73.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 173.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $399.00 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCOM. BidaskClub cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

