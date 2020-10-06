Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 98.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 15.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 78.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEP. ValuEngine raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Korea Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.81. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.