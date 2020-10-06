PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $139,000 Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMI opened at $127.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $154.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.83 and a 200-day moving average of $115.54.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $688.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.80 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

