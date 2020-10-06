Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Wipro by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,846,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 63.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,100,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,185 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 22.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,047,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,345 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 719.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,602,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,854,000 after buying an additional 5,797,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 118.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,579,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,252,000 after buying an additional 3,573,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Wipro stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

