BridgeBio Pharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 313 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 422% compared to the typical volume of 60 put options.
Several research firms recently commented on BBIO. ValuEngine lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.
In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $92,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $127,105.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,345.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,475 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.35. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27). Equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.
Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.