BridgeBio Pharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 313 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 422% compared to the typical volume of 60 put options.

Several research firms recently commented on BBIO. ValuEngine lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $92,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $127,105.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,345.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,475 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 23.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 42.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.35. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27). Equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.