PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,490 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of MAIN opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

