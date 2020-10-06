Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,028 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 18.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.00 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

