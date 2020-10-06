Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 500 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 517% compared to the average volume of 81 call options.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $98,736.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 244,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.03.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 62.17% and a return on equity of 31.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

