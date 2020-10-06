PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $151,000 Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $3,451,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,599 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Sanmina by 16.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $2,274,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 892,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,060,971.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

