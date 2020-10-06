Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 78,727 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 183.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 51.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.46. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

CSII has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

In related news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $93,073.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,895.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.97 per share, with a total value of $31,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,378.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $135,200 and have sold 8,731 shares valued at $279,300. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

