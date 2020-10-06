Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Agilysys worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mak Capital One LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 72.4% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 4,133,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,457 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 570.3% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 591,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 502,917 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 116.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 777,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 417,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 196.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 302,893 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter worth approximately $4,587,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Securities raised shares of Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $37.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

