Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 285,288 The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 285,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of The Pennant Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

PNTG stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 220.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%. Equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

