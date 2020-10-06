TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

TRST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $522.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.18. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

In other news, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $114,405 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

